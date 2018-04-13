The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman bought 16,827 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Armando M. Codina bought 6,650 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,318. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.45.

HD stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $144.25 and a 1 year high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $202,592.78, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

