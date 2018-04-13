Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fate Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8397340418842 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 907,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,788. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $530.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,046.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

