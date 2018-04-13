Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.38

Media coverage about Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) has been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cambium Learning Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8695716844651 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cambium Learning Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,500. Cambium Learning Group has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.23, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.93, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cambium Learning Group had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $38.33 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Cambium Learning Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,191 shares of company stock valued at $562,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

