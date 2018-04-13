Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) PT Lowered to $2.00 at UBS

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) had its price objective cut by UBS from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrellgas Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a sell rating on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered Ferrellgas Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ferrellgas Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ferrellgas Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of FGP opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $310.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.58. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.12.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $755.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Ferrellgas Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGP. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 283.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 20,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 86.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 146,127 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

