Ferrexpo (FXPO) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase from GBX 260 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.53) in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 6th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.81) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.14 ($3.35).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 219.90 ($3.11) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 136.88 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.60 ($4.62).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/ferrexpo-fxpo-price-target-cut-to-gbx-250-by-analysts-at-jpmorgan-chase-updated.html.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.