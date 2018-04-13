Financial Analysis: Student Transportation (STB) and Its Peers

Student Transportation (NASDAQ: STB) is one of 144 public companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Student Transportation to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Student Transportation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Student Transportation pays out 169.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out -1,094.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Student Transportation has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Student Transportation’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.6% of Student Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Student Transportation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Student Transportation 1 2 2 0 2.20 Student Transportation Competitors 1103 4006 4828 204 2.41

Student Transportation presently has a consensus price target of $7.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Student Transportation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Student Transportation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Student Transportation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Student Transportation 4.08% 10.61% 2.21% Student Transportation Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Student Transportation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Student Transportation $637.32 million $6.46 million 28.81 Student Transportation Competitors $3.25 billion $305.94 million 18.46

Student Transportation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Student Transportation. Student Transportation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Student Transportation rivals beat Student Transportation on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 13,500 vehicles. It provides a managed transportation service that covers operations, such as dispatch, routing and scheduling, driver training and staffing, and maintenance, among others. The Company’s Managed Services Group is an all-inclusive solution which creates student transportation program for public and private schools. The Company offers management experience, advisory services, fleet life cycle management, driver training and development programs, among others.

