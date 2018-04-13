PolyOne (NYSE:POL) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

PolyOne (NYSE: POL) is one of 14 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PolyOne to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

PolyOne pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PolyOne pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PolyOne has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. PolyOne lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PolyOne and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PolyOne $3.23 billion -$57.70 million 19.80 PolyOne Competitors $9.05 billion $413.23 million 17.24

PolyOne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PolyOne. PolyOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PolyOne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyOne -1.73% 29.46% 6.68% PolyOne Competitors 6.60% 23.59% 8.10%

Volatility & Risk

PolyOne has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyOne’s competitors have a beta of -2.68, suggesting that their average share price is 368% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of PolyOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PolyOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PolyOne and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyOne 0 3 4 0 2.57 PolyOne Competitors 42 359 663 22 2.61

PolyOne currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given PolyOne’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyOne has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

PolyOne competitors beat PolyOne on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services and solutions for designers, assemblers and processors of thermoplastic materials. The Performance Products and Solutions segment consists of the Geon Performance Materials and Producer Services business units. As of December 31, 2016, the PolyOne Distribution segment distributed more than 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins.

