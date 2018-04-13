Head-To-Head Comparison: Constellation Brands (STZ) versus Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS: BRFH) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Barfresh Food Group does not pay a dividend. Constellation Brands pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barfresh Food Group and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Constellation Brands 0 6 15 0 2.71

Barfresh Food Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.55%. Constellation Brands has a consensus price target of $246.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barfresh Food Group -444.21% -133.73% -111.91% Constellation Brands 27.85% 22.28% 8.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barfresh Food Group and Constellation Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barfresh Food Group $1.99 million 39.85 -$8.91 million ($0.11) -6.07 Constellation Brands $8.33 billion 5.24 $2.32 billion $8.72 25.71

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Barfresh Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Barfresh Food Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands. The company offers its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and government alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

