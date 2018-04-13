AAR (NYSE:AIR) vs. Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Financial Contrast

AAR (NYSE: AIR) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAR and Teledyne Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR 0 0 5 0 3.00 Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

AAR currently has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.12%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus price target of $187.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.42%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AAR is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Dividends

AAR pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Teledyne Technologies does not pay a dividend. AAR pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AAR and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR 1.34% 6.02% 3.62% Teledyne Technologies 8.73% 14.07% 6.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of AAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of AAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AAR has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AAR and Teledyne Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR $1.77 billion 0.87 $56.50 million $1.45 30.57 Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion 2.66 $227.20 million $6.93 28.01

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AAR. Teledyne Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats AAR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities. Its services and products include aviation supply chain and parts support programs; MRO of aircraft and landing gear; design and manufacture of specialized pallets, shelters and containers; expeditionary airlift services; aircraft modifications, and aircraft and engine sales and leasing. It serves commercial, defense and governmental aircraft fleet operators, original equipment manufacturers and independent service providers around the world. Its landing gear overhaul facility is in Miami, Florida, where it repairs and overhauls landing gear, brakes and actuators for various types of commercial and military aircraft.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering and integration and technology development, as well as manufacturing solutions.

