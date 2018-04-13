Head-To-Head Contrast: Addus HomeCare (ADUS) vs. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Addus HomeCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $7.71 billion 1.76 $772.00 million $5.40 18.56 Addus HomeCare $425.71 million 1.46 $13.60 million $1.45 36.90

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Addus HomeCare. Quest Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addus HomeCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Addus HomeCare does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus HomeCare has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 10.00% 15.41% 7.17% Addus HomeCare 3.20% 9.95% 6.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Quest Diagnostics and Addus HomeCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 11 8 0 2.42 Addus HomeCare 0 1 2 0 2.67

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $108.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.23%. Addus HomeCare has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.28%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats Addus HomeCare on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2017, the company served consumers through 116 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

