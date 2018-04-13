Analyzing Domtar Paper (UFS) & The Competition

Domtar Paper (NYSE: UFS) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Domtar Paper to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Domtar Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Domtar Paper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domtar Paper and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Domtar Paper $5.16 billion -$258.00 million 17.19 Domtar Paper Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.72

Domtar Paper’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Domtar Paper. Domtar Paper is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Domtar Paper and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domtar Paper 3 8 4 0 2.07 Domtar Paper Competitors 83 343 381 28 2.42

Domtar Paper presently has a consensus price target of $43.45, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 11.15%. Given Domtar Paper’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domtar Paper has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Domtar Paper has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domtar Paper’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Domtar Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Domtar Paper pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 46.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Domtar Paper has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Domtar Paper and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domtar Paper -4.11% 6.02% 2.93% Domtar Paper Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Summary

Domtar Paper competitors beat Domtar Paper on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Domtar Paper

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use. It also provides commercial printing and publishing papers, such as offset papers and opaques for sheet and roll fed offset presses; publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers for publishing textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents; and base papers that are converted into envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. In addition, the company offers papers for thermal and flexible packaging, food and medical packaging, medical gowns and drapes, sandpaper backing, carbonless printing, label, and other coating and laminating applications; and papers for industrial and specialty applications that include carrier and treated papers, security papers, and specialized printing and converting applications. Further, it provides softwood, fluff, and hardwood Kraft products for various end products. Additionally, the company offers absorbent hygiene products, which comprise adult incontinence products under the Attends, IncoPack, Indasec, and Reassure brand; and branded and private label briefs, protective underwear, underpads, pads, and washcloths, as well as baby diapers, youth pants, and infant training pants for healthcare, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. It serves merchants, retail outlets, stationers, printers, publishers, converters, and end-users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

