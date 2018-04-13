Firecoin (CRYPTO:FIRE) Market Cap Achieves $135,631.00

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Firecoin has a total market cap of $135,631.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00017638 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Firecoin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Firecoin Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

