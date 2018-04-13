FY2019 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems Raised by Analyst (CWST)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) – Investment analysts at First Analysis lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWST. ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $24.04 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,048.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $518,435.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Coletta sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $582,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,625 shares of company stock worth $3,215,250. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

