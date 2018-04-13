First Bitcoin Price Hits $0.0293 (CRYPTO:BIT)

First Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, First Bitcoin has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One First Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. First Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $155.00 worth of First Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00826805 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012354 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00162939 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About First Bitcoin

First Bitcoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. First Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,707,629,255 coins. The official website for First Bitcoin is bitcoincapitalcorp.com. First Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @First_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling First Bitcoin

First Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase First Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Bitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

