First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

First Financial Corp IN cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 300.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,928,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715,156.75, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a $110.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

