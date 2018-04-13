First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2,554.59, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.84 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $224,628.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 81,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Scudder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,178,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,416,000 after acquiring an additional 214,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,290,000 after acquiring an additional 192,379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,739,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 171,119 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,593,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,275,000 after acquiring an additional 81,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

