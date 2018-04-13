First Trust Advisors LP Has $815,000 Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $862.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.82 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/first-trust-advisors-lp-has-815000-stake-in-schnitzer-steel-industries-inc-schn-updated-updated.html.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.