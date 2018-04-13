Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 421.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 150,956 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Fitbit by 25.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,440,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fitbit by 34.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 413,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Fitbit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,743,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 472,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

FIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

FIT opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.71, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.92. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $570.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.03 million. equities research analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

