Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.495-1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,110.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Five Below declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.09.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

