Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flex is a provider of “Sketch-to-Scale” services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Flex’s diverse end-market and expanding partner base is positive for the company’s top-line growth. The company has evolved into an end-to-end solutions provider, which expands its total addressable market (TAM) significantly. Moreover, the company thrives on low-cost manufacturing, which improves competitiveness of the company’s customers. In the past six months, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Nonetheless, we expect higher level of spending on new business initiatives, innovative products, design & engineering capabilities and footprint to drag down profitability in the near term. Moreover, higher product start-up costs and under-absorbed overhead adds to the woes.”

FLEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Flex from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

FLEX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8,680.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Flex had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $243,522.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Flex by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

