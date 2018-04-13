TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 22,677 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Fluor worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 99.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8,192.97, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fluor’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $319,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin K. Chopra sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $224,356.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,523.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,953,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $56.00 price target on Fluor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

