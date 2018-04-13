FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.47. FMC also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.45-1.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital reissued a positive rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.74.

FMC stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10,535.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $903,018.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,952.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

