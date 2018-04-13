FORCE (FOR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 29th. FORCE has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $5,164.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FORCE has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One FORCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000685 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FORCE Profile

FORCE (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 125,934,506 coins and its circulating supply is 122,333,165 coins. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin. The official website for FORCE is www.forcenetwork.io.

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to purchase FORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FORCE must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

