UBS Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €105.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €105.00 ($129.63) price target by research analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 6th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €96.00 ($118.52) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.50 ($116.67) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.03 ($106.21).

FRA opened at €79.62 ($98.30) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($73.25) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($120.07).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/fraport-ag-frankfurt-arprt-svcs-wrldwde-fra-given-a-105-00-price-target-by-ubs-analysts-updated.html.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.