Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. 62,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $2,340.99, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.44. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $61.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $28,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Youssef Zakharia sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $28,938.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,733.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,462 shares of company stock worth $443,983. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $22,908,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 193,496 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 587,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,612 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 93.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 60,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

