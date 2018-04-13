FUNCoin (CRYPTO:FUNC) Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One FUNCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. FUNCoin has a market cap of $86,201.00 and $48.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.64 or 0.04465130 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003996 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001398 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014474 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00058111 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNC is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for FUNCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUNCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.