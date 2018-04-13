Head to Head Review: FutureFuel (FF) and Its Peers

FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FutureFuel to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

FutureFuel has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of FutureFuel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FutureFuel and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A FutureFuel Competitors 120 475 738 26 2.49

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 12.45%. Given FutureFuel’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FutureFuel has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $275.03 million $23.51 million N/A FutureFuel Competitors $3.36 billion $346.13 million 4.13

FutureFuel’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FutureFuel.

Dividends

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 41.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 8.55% 3.32% 2.67% FutureFuel Competitors -11.48% -11.19% -5.31%

Summary

FutureFuel beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp. is the holding company of FutureFuel Chemical Company. FutureFuel Chemical Company manufactures diversified chemical products, bio-based products consisting of biofuels, and bio-based specialty chemical products. FutureFuel Chemical Company conducts its operations through two segments: chemicals and biofuels. The chemicals segment manufactures a diversified listing of chemical products that are sold to third-party customers. The biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel and petrodiesel blends to its customers. The biofuels segment also involves the buying, selling and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. Custom chemicals manufacturing involves producing various products for strategic customers, generally under long-term contracts. Its products also include a family of acetal-based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal and phenol sulfonic acid.

