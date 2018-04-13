Life Storage, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share (LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS downgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $82.00 price objective on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

NYSE LSI opened at $85.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,012.92, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Life Storage had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,395,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,170,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,516,000 after purchasing an additional 170,576 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

