Analysts Offer Predictions for Ardelyx’s FY2021 Earnings (ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst S. Fernandez now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.25 on Monday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $245.16, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardelyx by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 191,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ardelyx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

