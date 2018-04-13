G4S (GFS) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Royal Bank of Canada

G4S (LON:GFS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 385 ($5.44) to GBX 370 ($5.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GFS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 350 ($4.95) to GBX 330 ($4.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of G4S to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.95) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. SEB Equities raised shares of G4S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.88) target price on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 330 ($4.66) to GBX 315 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312.78 ($4.42).

GFS stock opened at GBX 253.40 ($3.58) on Friday. G4S has a 52-week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.84).

G4S (LON:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 17.90 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.26) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). The business had revenue of GBX 782.80 billion for the quarter. G4S had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

In related news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 255,997 shares of G4S stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £634,872.56 ($897,346.37).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems.

