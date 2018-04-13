G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

GFSZY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS raised G4S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised G4S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded G4S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS GFSZY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536. The stock has a market cap of $5,599.71, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. G4S has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. G4S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems.

