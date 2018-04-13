Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at Dougherty & Co

Analysts at Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Gaia in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

GAIA opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $270.42, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 82.26%. analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

