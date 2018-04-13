ValuEngine Lowers Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Strong Sell

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GLMD. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.74. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,133.55% and a negative return on equity of 133.50%. analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 649,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,357,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 292,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

