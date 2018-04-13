Gamco Investors (GBL) vs. WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Financial Contrast

Gamco Investors (NYSE: GBL) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gamco Investors and WisdomTree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Investments 2 3 4 0 2.22

WisdomTree Investments has a consensus price target of $11.56, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. WisdomTree Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. WisdomTree Investments pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gamco Investors has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gamco Investors and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamco Investors 21.58% -72.20% 46.30% WisdomTree Investments 11.46% 16.16% 13.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 79.0% of Gamco Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamco Investors and WisdomTree Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamco Investors $360.52 million 2.07 $77.80 million N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments $237.40 million 5.29 $27.19 million $0.24 37.96

Gamco Investors has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree Investments.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Gamco Investors on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment. It manages assets on a discretionary basis and invests in securities through various investment styles. Its assets under management are organized into three groups: Institutional and Private Wealth Management; Open and Closed-End Funds, and the GAMCO International SICAV (SICAV). The Company provides advisory services to a range of investors, including corporate retirement plans, foundations, endowments and private wealth clients, and also serves as sub-advisor to third-party investment funds, including registered investment companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had provided advisory services to 21 open-end funds, 15 closed-end funds and one exchange traded managed fund.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.