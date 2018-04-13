GameUnits Market Cap Reaches $186,254.00 (CRYPTO:UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One GameUnits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GameUnits has a market cap of $186,254.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits (CRYPTO:UNITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits. The official website for GameUnits is gameunits.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

GameUnits Coin Trading

GameUnits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameUnits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameUnits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

