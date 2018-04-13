Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase shares on Wednesday, March 28th. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE GZT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Gazit Globe has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.109 dividend. This is an increase from Gazit Globe’s previous special dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Gazit Globe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gazit Globe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a real estate company specialized in retail premises. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of properties. Its segments include Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Estonia and Denmark. It focuses on supermarket-anchored shopping centers in urban growth markets.

