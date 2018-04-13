Genedrive’s (GDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 152 ($2.15) target price on the stock.

Shares of GDR stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.59) on Tuesday. Genedrive has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.63).

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 263 million for the quarter. Genedrive had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 141.44%.

Genedrive Company Profile

Genedrive Plc, formerly Epistem Holdings Plc, is a holding company engaged in molecular diagnostics business. The Company operates through segments, including Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomics Services and Diagnostics. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America and Asia.

