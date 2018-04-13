Liberty Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 4,215.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,727,000 after buying an additional 52,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 43.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,024,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,438,000 after buying an additional 23,764,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,315,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,972,691,000 after buying an additional 19,422,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,205,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,463,459,000 after buying an additional 14,316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in General Electric by 1,011.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,632,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,219,000 after buying an additional 13,315,605 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $13.18 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $113,307.62, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

