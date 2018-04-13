General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. General Mills updated its FY18 guidance to $3.08 EPS.

Shares of GIS opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25,328.14, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. General Mills has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

General Mills announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray cut their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

