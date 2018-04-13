WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Genuine Parts (GPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 134,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 10,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,260.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

