Teachers Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,061.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,260.41, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

