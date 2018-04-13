Genuine Parts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,979 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 676% compared to the average volume of 255 call options.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.13. 547,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,260.41, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 44.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,758,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,027,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,536,000 after acquiring an additional 921,258 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $17,809,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 208.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 175,169 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,109,000 after acquiring an additional 123,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

