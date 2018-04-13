Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,487 Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ:LEXEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Expedia Holdings (NASDAQ:LEXEA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Liberty Expedia worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Liberty Expedia by 1,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Expedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Liberty Expedia by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Liberty Expedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Expedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert R. Hammond sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $45,072.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEXEA opened at $38.99 on Friday. Liberty Expedia Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Expedia (NASDAQ:LEXEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $36.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Liberty Expedia had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/geode-capital-management-llc-acquires-18487-shares-of-liberty-expedia-holdings-inc-lexea-updated-updated.html.

Liberty Expedia Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Expedia, Inc (Expedia) and Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding). The Company’s segments include Bodybuilding and Expedia. Bodybuilding is an Internet retailer of sports, fitness and nutritional supplements. Expedia provides travel and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and abroad, as well as various media and advertising offerings to travel and non-travel advertisers.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Expedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Expedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.