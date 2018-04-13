BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,294 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXS opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,863.45, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $184.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

