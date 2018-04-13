George Frederick Fink Purchases 15,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) insider George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,650.00.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$211,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,700.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$196,950.00.

On Friday, February 9th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,750.00.

On Monday, February 5th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,650.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.70. 158,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,335. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of C$12.26 and a 12 month high of C$22.34.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of C$54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.20 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

BNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital raised Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.83.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

