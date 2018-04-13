Gerresheimer (GXI) Given Neutral Rating at Deutsche Bank

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXI. HSBC set a €67.00 ($82.72) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase set a €87.70 ($108.27) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.17 ($84.16).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €65.70 ($81.11) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a 1 year high of €78.25 ($96.60).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

