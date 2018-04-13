GGP (NYSE:GGP) Receives Buy Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their buy rating on shares of GGP (NYSE:GGP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GGP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded GGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded GGP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded GGP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase downgraded GGP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.92.

GGP stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,283.90, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.90. GGP has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.14 million. GGP had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. research analysts expect that GGP will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. GGP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/ggp-ggp-rating-reiterated-by-boenning-scattergood-updated-updated.html.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.