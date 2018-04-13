Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Lessened by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 479,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,445,000 after acquiring an additional 75,364 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 161.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 384,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 19,159,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,604,000 after acquiring an additional 464,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97,814.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $434,383.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,920.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 402,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,911,485. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

