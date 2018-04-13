GKN (GKN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

GKN (LON:GKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 440 ($6.22) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($7.07) target price on shares of GKN in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of GKN to an “add” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.78) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($6.43) target price on shares of GKN in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.57) target price on shares of GKN in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($6.01) target price on shares of GKN in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GKN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 436.69 ($6.17).

GKN stock opened at GBX 439.40 ($6.21) on Wednesday. GKN has a 12-month low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 449.46 ($6.35).

In other news, insider Phil Swash sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($6.08), for a total transaction of £21,500 ($30,388.69).

About GKN

GKN plc engages in engineering business worldwide. The company's Aerospace division manufactures airframe structures, including wing/empennage and flight control surface assemblies, fuselage structures, and landing gears; engine structures, such as fixed and rotating propulsion products, fan cases, exhaust systems, nacelles, and other components; electrical wiring interconnection systems; cockpit and cabin windows; and ice protection, fuel systems, and floatation devices.

