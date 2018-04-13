Zacks Investment Research Lowers GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “We are positive on Glaxo’s efforts to develop its pipeline. Performance of new products has been encouraging. Meanwhile, back-to-back approvals of three new products – Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca – have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position. After underperforming the broader industry in 2017, Glaxo’s shares have picked up this year. However, persistent challenges like stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure along with slowing growth in emerging markets have been impacting the company’s performance. Meanwhile pricing pressure and competitive dynamics are hurting sales in Glaxo’s respiratory franchise, particularly the older products. Its top-selling respiratory product, Advair is also expected to face generic competition in the United States this year, which will further hurt sales. The slowdown in sales of the Consumer Healthcare segment in 2017 is also a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.46.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $101,607.21, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 130.63% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,538,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,027,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,452,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

